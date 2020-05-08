SFE Investment Counsel Has $915,000 Stock Holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

SFE Investment Counsel raised its position in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,241 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the quarter. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America were worth $915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hexavest Inc. lifted its holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America by 2.1% during the first quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 159,447 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $20,153,000 after acquiring an additional 3,234 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Laboratory Corp. of America during the first quarter worth $956,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 23,022 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,895,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Bank OZK lifted its holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank OZK now owns 3,230 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 45,247 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,654,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

LH traded up $7.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $167.26. 664,299 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,090,300. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a 12-month low of $98.02 and a 12-month high of $196.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.59, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.37.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. Laboratory Corp. of America had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 2.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post 7.74 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on LH shares. KeyCorp lowered Laboratory Corp. of America from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Laboratory Corp. of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Laboratory Corp. of America from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Laboratory Corp. of America from $209.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Laboratory Corp. of America from $149.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Laboratory Corp. of America presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.38.

In related news, EVP Judith C. Seltz bought 330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $168.56 per share, with a total value of $55,624.80. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 250 shares in the company, valued at $42,140. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.65, for a total value of $56,326.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 297 shares in the company, valued at $56,326.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,413 shares of company stock worth $5,199,483. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

