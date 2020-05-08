SFE Investment Counsel Has $942,000 Stock Position in Tennant (NYSE:TNC)

SFE Investment Counsel cut its holdings in Tennant (NYSE:TNC) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 820 shares during the quarter. SFE Investment Counsel owned approximately 0.09% of Tennant worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Tennant in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Tennant by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Tennant by 168.3% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Tennant during the fourth quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Tennant during the first quarter worth about $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Tennant alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Sidoti dropped their price target on Tennant from $97.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Dougherty & Co began coverage on Tennant in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tennant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.50.

NYSE TNC traded up $1.07 on Friday, reaching $56.28. 128,580 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,946. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.26. Tennant has a fifty-two week low of $46.64 and a fifty-two week high of $87.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.60.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $252.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.15 million. Tennant had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tennant will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.34%.

Tennant Profile

Tennant Company designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment worldwide. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and outdoor cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.

Featured Story: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tennant (NYSE:TNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Tennant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tennant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.