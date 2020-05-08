SFE Investment Counsel Lowers Holdings in Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH)

SFE Investment Counsel trimmed its holdings in Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 610 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,877,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $161,007,000 after buying an additional 106,633 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 617,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,922,000 after buying an additional 31,834 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors boosted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 577,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,499,000 after buying an additional 27,778 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 570,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,881,000 after buying an additional 20,017 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the fourth quarter worth $46,957,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors stock traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 401,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,320. Clean Harbors Inc has a fifty-two week low of $29.45 and a fifty-two week high of $88.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.37.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.19. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 3.10%. The company had revenue of $858.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $795.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. Clean Harbors’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Clean Harbors Inc will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Robert Speights bought 1,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.15 per share, for a total transaction of $49,916.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $639,632.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 2,461 shares of company stock worth $99,969 in the last quarter. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Clean Harbors from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Clean Harbors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Clean Harbors from $93.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.89.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste that include resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack, a service to collect, identify, categorize, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous wastes.

