SFE Investment Counsel Purchases 1,125 Shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

SFE Investment Counsel boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,790 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the quarter. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $1,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its holdings in Blackstone Group by 74.5% during the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 11,526 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 4,921 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Blackstone Group by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 8,439 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Blackstone Group by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 183,063 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,342,000 after purchasing an additional 13,466 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Blackstone Group by 172.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 319,373 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $14,554,000 after acquiring an additional 202,334 shares in the last quarter. 55.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc bought 333,965 shares of Blackstone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.02 per share, for a total transaction of $8,689,769.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders purchased 1,665,085 shares of company stock valued at $41,383,583. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE BX traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.87. The stock had a trading volume of 3,787,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,635,390. The company has a market capitalization of $34.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.32, a P/E/G ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.36. Blackstone Group LP has a 52 week low of $33.00 and a 52 week high of $64.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Blackstone Group had a net margin of 27.93% and a return on equity of 13.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is 67.53%.

BX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Blackstone Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Blackstone Group from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Blackstone Group in a research note on Friday, January 31st. TheStreet cut shares of Blackstone Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Blackstone Group from $53.50 to $57.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.45.

Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

