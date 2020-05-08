SFE Investment Counsel Purchases 1,820 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

SFE Investment Counsel boosted its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 17.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,113 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 15,963 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 2,090 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 17,712 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 2,942 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HON traded up $4.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $136.91. 2,740,156 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,151,298. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.08 and a 52 week high of $184.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $132.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $93.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.04.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 33.60%. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HON shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut shares of Honeywell International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.38.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

