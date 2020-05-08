SFE Investment Counsel Purchases 550 Shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

SFE Investment Counsel raised its position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,223 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 550 shares during the quarter. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Omnicell by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Omnicell by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Omnicell by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC increased its position in Omnicell by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 39,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,208,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Omnicell by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 33,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,729,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 2,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.37, for a total transaction of $244,686.21. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,041,873.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total transaction of $330,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,529,075.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,019 shares of company stock valued at $1,844,998 over the last three months. 2.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of OMCL traded down $4.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $68.26. The stock had a trading volume of 695,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,366. Omnicell, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.24 and a fifty-two week high of $94.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $229.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.99 million. Omnicell had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Omnicell from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Dougherty & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $96.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $88.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Omnicell presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.25.

Omnicell Profile

Omnicell, Inc provides medication and supply dispensing automation, central pharmacy automation, analytics software, and medication adherence solutions for the healthcare industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Automation and Analytics, and Medication Adherence. The Automation and Analytics segment offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

