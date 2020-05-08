SFE Investment Counsel Raises Stake in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL)

SFE Investment Counsel boosted its position in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 170.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,970 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 25,820 shares during the quarter. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in Centurylink were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CTL. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Centurylink by 9.8% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 26,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Centurylink by 383.8% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 14,719 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centurylink during the first quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new stake in shares of Centurylink during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,709,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Centurylink during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 77.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Centurylink news, Director William Bruce Hanks acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.25 per share, for a total transaction of $92,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 102,172 shares in the company, valued at $945,091. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Indraneel Dev acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.00 per share, with a total value of $270,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 773,953 shares in the company, valued at $6,965,577. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:CTL traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.94. The stock had a trading volume of 12,027,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,004,344. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. Centurylink Inc has a 52 week low of $8.16 and a 52 week high of $15.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of 8.42, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.00.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Centurylink had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 5.50%. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Centurylink Inc will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

CTL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Centurylink in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Raymond James downgraded Centurylink from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Centurylink from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group cut Centurylink from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Centurylink from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Centurylink has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.53.

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. It offers VPN data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol (IP) services; facilities-based Prism TV service, as well as satellite digital television services; CDN services; and Vyvx broadcast services.

