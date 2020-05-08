SFE Investment Counsel Sells 1,189 Shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

SFE Investment Counsel reduced its position in shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,189 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in SYSCO by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 9,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of SYSCO by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of SYSCO by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of SYSCO by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 7,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SYSCO by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,636,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. 80.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SYSCO alerts:

Shares of NYSE SYY traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.29. 2,470,461 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,600,391. The company has a market cap of $27.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21. SYSCO Co. has a 12-month low of $26.00 and a 12-month high of $85.98.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.08). SYSCO had a return on equity of 73.70% and a net margin of 2.30%. The firm had revenue of $13.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that SYSCO Co. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.70%.

SYY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded SYSCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on SYSCO from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Argus cut SYSCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on SYSCO from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on SYSCO from $78.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.23.

SYSCO Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

Featured Article: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY).

Receive News & Ratings for SYSCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYSCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.