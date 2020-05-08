SFE Investment Counsel Sells 18,110 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

SFE Investment Counsel lessened its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 69.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,830 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 18,110 shares during the quarter. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WBA. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 7,031 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 65,529 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,864,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 12,839 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 52,460 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 5,461 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.79% of the company’s stock.

WBA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. TheStreet cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.64.

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock traded up $1.01 on Friday, reaching $41.67. The company had a trading volume of 5,965,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,746,595. The firm has a market cap of $36.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.47. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 1 year low of $39.40 and a 1 year high of $64.50.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.06. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 2.52%. The firm had revenue of $35.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be issued a $0.4575 dividend. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is 30.55%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

