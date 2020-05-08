SFE Investment Counsel Sells 2,050 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

SFE Investment Counsel decreased its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 18.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,220 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 2,050 shares during the quarter. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Shares of NYSE COP traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.08. The stock had a trading volume of 6,973,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,394,100. The company has a market capitalization of $43.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.98. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $20.84 and a 1 year high of $67.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The energy producer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.55 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 11.51%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.80%.

ConocoPhillips announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 4th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy producer to buy up to 15.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently commented on COP shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.35.

In related news, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 41,882 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total value of $2,452,191.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,926,412.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Read More: Producer Price Index (PPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.