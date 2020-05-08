SFE Investment Counsel Sells 3,147 Shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

SFE Investment Counsel decreased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,147 shares during the quarter. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 119.5% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Co in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Co in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Co in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Wells Fargo & Co news, Director Charles H. Noski purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.53 per share, for a total transaction of $590,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 74 shares in the company, valued at $2,185.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles W. Scharf purchased 173,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.69 per share, with a total value of $4,963,370.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 176,916 shares in the company, valued at $5,075,720.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Co stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,678,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,817,375. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $105.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.18. Wells Fargo & Co has a 1-year low of $25.10 and a 1-year high of $54.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.32.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.85). The business had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.40 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 14.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.02%. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.58%.

WFC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Bank of America cut their price target on Wells Fargo & Co from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Citigroup cut their target price on Wells Fargo & Co from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Wells Fargo & Co from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Wells Fargo & Co presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.60.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

