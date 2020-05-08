SFE Investment Counsel Sells 360 Shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

SFE Investment Counsel decreased its position in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,605 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,527 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its stake in CVS Health by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 16,214 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 6,198 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health by 25.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 799 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP James David Clark sold 6,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $405,210.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,817 shares in the company, valued at $313,105. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on CVS Health from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on CVS Health from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.88.

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded up $1.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.12. The company had a trading volume of 7,318,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,895,946. CVS Health Corp has a 1-year low of $51.72 and a 1-year high of $77.03. The stock has a market cap of $78.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.84.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $66.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.11 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 2.76%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that CVS Health Corp will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

