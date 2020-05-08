SFE Investment Counsel Sells 639 Shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

SFE Investment Counsel lessened its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,738 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 639 shares during the quarter. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in Boeing were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Fagan Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Boeing by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 8,394 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Boeing by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 632 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 653 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Novare Capital Management LLC grew its position in Boeing by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BA shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Boeing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Cfra downgraded shares of Boeing to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $322.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $401.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $158.00 price objective (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Boeing in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Boeing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $234.83.

Shares of BA stock traded up $4.79 on Friday, hitting $133.44. 22,654,265 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,806,600. Boeing Co has a one year low of $89.00 and a one year high of $391.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $135.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $280.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.30 billion, a PE ratio of -22.02 and a beta of 1.45.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $16.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.90 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 4.84%. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Boeing Co will post -5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

