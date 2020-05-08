SFE Investment Counsel Sells 6,850 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCK)

SFE Investment Counsel lessened its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCK) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,850 shares during the quarter. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,001,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 43,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 15,459 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,270,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 14,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FCA Corp TX increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 304,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,474,000 after buying an additional 32,150 shares during the last quarter.

BSCK traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.30. 424,886 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 647,822. Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $19.67 and a twelve month high of $21.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.22.

