SFE Investment Counsel Sells 6,937 Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (NYSE:HASI)

SFE Investment Counsel lessened its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (NYSE:HASI) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,937 shares during the quarter. SFE Investment Counsel owned approximately 0.10% of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap worth $1,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HASI. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,101,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,617,000 after purchasing an additional 144,400 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,355,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,083,000 after acquiring an additional 66,729 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 838,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,989,000 after buying an additional 31,708 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap during the 4th quarter worth $24,915,000. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 761,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,505,000 after buying an additional 51,700 shares in the last quarter. 74.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HASI stock traded up $2.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,336,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 873,417. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc has a 12 month low of $15.01 and a 12 month high of $39.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 21.77 and a quick ratio of 21.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.83. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.55.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.25%.

In related news, EVP J Brendan Herron sold 19,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total transaction of $714,871.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Chuslo purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.93 per share, with a total value of $84,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 280,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,746,579.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 11,000 shares of company stock worth $206,860 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HASI shares. Bank of America raised Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. B. Riley increased their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Roth Capital upped their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from $35.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.33.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

