SFE Investment Counsel Sells 768 Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

SFE Investment Counsel lowered its stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 768 shares during the quarter. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in Tetra Tech in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 159.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech stock traded up $1.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.07. The company had a trading volume of 290,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,388. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.46. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.61 and a 12 month high of $99.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.88.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $584.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. This is a boost from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is currently 18.93%.

TTEK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Sidoti cut their price objective on Tetra Tech from $108.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. BidaskClub upgraded Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Boenning Scattergood lowered Tetra Tech from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Tetra Tech from $92.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.00.

In related news, Director Hugh M. Grant sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $760,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,331 shares in the company, valued at $3,071,445. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard A. Lemmon sold 3,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $383,616.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,737 shares of company stock valued at $4,938,608 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

