Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR) Shares Purchased by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) by 54.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 469,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 166,000 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden owned 0.10% of Shaw Communications worth $7,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shaw Communications in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Shaw Communications by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Shaw Communications by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the period. 51.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Shaw Communications alerts:

SJR has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Securities upgraded Shaw Communications to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Shaw Communications from a “sector perform under weight” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Shaw Communications from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Shaw Communications in a report on Sunday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Shaw Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

NYSE:SJR traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.13. The company had a trading volume of 591,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 879,336. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Shaw Communications Inc has a 1-year low of $12.20 and a 1-year high of $21.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.68. The firm has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.59.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 9th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 11.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Shaw Communications Inc will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0707 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This is a boost from Shaw Communications’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.78%.

Shaw Communications Profile

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B).

Receive News & Ratings for Shaw Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaw Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.