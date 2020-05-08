Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Trading 6.5% Higher

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN)’s stock price traded up 6.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $47.34 and last traded at $47.08, 164,581 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 32% from the average session volume of 240,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.22.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BWS Financial downgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. B. Riley downgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. BidaskClub downgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.19 and a beta of 0.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.40.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 8.64%. The company had revenue of $153.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.69 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 4th quarter worth about $138,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 4th quarter worth about $156,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 4th quarter worth about $170,000. 58.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides wireless, cable, and wireline telecommunications services to customers and other telecommunications providers. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Wireline. The Wireless segment provides digital wireless mobile services; and wireless mobility communications network products and services.

