Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Stock Price Up 8%

Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) traded up 8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $22.71 and last traded at $21.95, 159,100 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 23% from the average session volume of 207,744 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.33.

Several research firms have commented on SCVL. Sidoti reduced their price objective on Shoe Carnival from $48.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shoe Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Shoe Carnival from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Shoe Carnival from $44.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Pivotal Research lowered their target price on shares of Shoe Carnival from $43.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Shoe Carnival currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.47. The stock has a market cap of $303.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The company had revenue of $239.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Shoe Carnival, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Shoe Carnival’s payout ratio is 12.19%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Shoe Carnival by 200.4% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 115.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 22.8% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 4,435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, sport bags, backpacks, scarves, and wallets.

