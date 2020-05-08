Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) Stake Raised by Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 268.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,634 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,562 shares during the period. Shopify accounts for about 2.0% of Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $3,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 157,453.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,883,229 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,146,314,000 after buying an additional 2,881,399 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Shopify by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,210,762 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,276,535,000 after purchasing an additional 870,046 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $338,911,000. Discovery Value Fund purchased a new stake in Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,442,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Shopify by 402.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 279,193 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $118,580,000 after purchasing an additional 223,617 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SHOP traded down $10.77 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $722.76. 4,583,033 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,087,060. The company has a market cap of $80.43 billion, a PE ratio of -651.13 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $486.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $424.15. Shopify Inc has a 52 week low of $242.23 and a 52 week high of $739.24.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.89. The business had revenue of $470.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.92 million. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 7.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Shopify from $350.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America upped their price objective on Shopify from $350.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Shopify from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $500.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Shopify from $332.00 to $733.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $601.96.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

