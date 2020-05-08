Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) Major Shareholder Pincus & Co. Warburg Sells 4,885,078 Shares

Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) major shareholder Pincus & Co. Warburg sold 4,885,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $190,518,042.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NASDAQ:SILK traded up $1.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $38.90. 2,290,198 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 404,492. The company has a current ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.07 and its 200-day moving average is $38.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion and a PE ratio of -30.63. Silk Road Medical Inc has a twelve month low of $20.84 and a twelve month high of $51.50.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $18.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.79 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 42.19% and a negative net margin of 54.94%. The business’s revenue was up 48.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($20.12) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Silk Road Medical Inc will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SILK. State Street Corp raised its position in Silk Road Medical by 82.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 187,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,089,000 after acquiring an additional 84,321 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical during the fourth quarter worth $567,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical during the fourth quarter worth $17,771,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 67.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 209,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,455,000 after buying an additional 84,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SILK shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Silk Road Medical from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Silk Road Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Silk Road Medical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.33.

Silk Road Medical Company Profile

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. It offers ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent with clinical data regarding lasting safety outcomes; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

