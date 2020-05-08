Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) Shares Acquired by Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc.

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,717 shares during the period. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $3,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 31.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. 91.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $162.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $147.00 target price on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $140.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.21.

In other Simon Property Group news, Director Larry C. Glasscock bought 10,000 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.98 per share, for a total transaction of $589,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz bought 1,500 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $64.88 per share, with a total value of $97,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,298,957.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 350,072 shares of company stock worth $19,745,593. 8.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Simon Property Group stock traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $57.00. 6,752,849 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,068,863. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.12 and a 200 day moving average of $121.17. Simon Property Group Inc has a 1-year low of $42.25 and a 1-year high of $177.93. The company has a market capitalization of $19.40 billion, a PE ratio of 8.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.39.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.95 by ($1.29). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 36.52% and a return on equity of 65.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.23 EPS. Simon Property Group’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Simon Property Group Inc will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

