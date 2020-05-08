Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Trading 7% Higher Following Insider Buying Activity

Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ:SMPL)’s stock price traded up 7% during trading on Friday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $20.19 and last traded at $20.09, 1,125,400 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 28% from the average session volume of 1,555,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.77.

Specifically, Director James E. Healey purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.86 per share, with a total value of $84,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 52,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $888,151.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James D. White purchased 2,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.77 per share, for a total transaction of $52,180.60. Insiders bought 231,649 shares of company stock valued at $4,484,552 over the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Simply Good Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Monday, April 6th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research note on Monday, February 10th. TheStreet downgraded Simply Good Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on Simply Good Foods from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.25.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 66.83 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.94.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $227.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.22 million. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 3.86%. Simply Good Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 83.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Simply Good Foods Co will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in Simply Good Foods in the fourth quarter worth $34,248,000. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in Simply Good Foods by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 16,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 6,325 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Simply Good Foods in the third quarter worth about $2,751,000. Signition LP bought a new stake in Simply Good Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Simply Good Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $32,724,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

The Simply Good Foods Company develops, markets, and sells branded nutritional foods and snack products in North America and internationally. It markets nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, and confectionery products under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brand names.

