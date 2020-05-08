Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI) Declares $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th.

Sinclair Broadcast Group has increased its dividend by an average of 3.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a dividend payout ratio of 42.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Sinclair Broadcast Group to earn ($1.46) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -54.8%.

Get Sinclair Broadcast Group alerts:

Sinclair Broadcast Group stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.06. 1,703,537 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,137,594. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.49 and a beta of 1.34. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a twelve month low of $10.57 and a twelve month high of $64.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.23 and a 200-day moving average of $28.13.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $1.31. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 122.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Sinclair Broadcast Group will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SBGI has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

In other news, major shareholder Frederick G. Smith purchased 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.94 per share, for a total transaction of $3,282,000.00. Insiders own 32.30% of the company’s stock.

About Sinclair Broadcast Group

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting company in the United States. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

Read More: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.