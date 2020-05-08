SingularDTV Market Cap Reaches $4.97 Million (SNGLS)

SingularDTV (CURRENCY:SNGLS) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. During the last week, SingularDTV has traded down 11.8% against the US dollar. One SingularDTV token can now be purchased for $0.0083 or 0.00000083 BTC on popular exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Liqui, Braziliex and ChaoEX. SingularDTV has a total market cap of $4.97 million and approximately $403,785.00 worth of SingularDTV was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SingularDTV Profile

SingularDTV’s launch date was October 2nd, 2016. SingularDTV’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. SingularDTV’s official Twitter account is @SingularDTV and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SingularDTV is /r/SingularDTV and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SingularDTV’s official website is singulardtv.com

SingularDTV Token Trading

SingularDTV can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, HitBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), ChaoEX, Liqui, Livecoin, OKEx, Braziliex and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularDTV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularDTV should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SingularDTV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

