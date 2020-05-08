Sino-Global Shipping America (NASDAQ:SINO) Trading 7.1% Higher

Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SINO) shares traded up 7.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.41 and last traded at $0.40, 216,880 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 114% from the average session volume of 101,330 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.37.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Sino-Global Shipping America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Get Sino-Global Shipping America alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.48. The company has a market cap of $6.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.85.

Sino-Global Shipping America (NASDAQ:SINO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The transportation company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Sino-Global Shipping America had a negative net margin of 20.23% and a negative return on equity of 35.79%. The business had revenue of $2.02 million during the quarter.

Sino-Global Shipping America Company Profile (NASDAQ:SINO)

Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. provides shipping and freight logistics integrated solution in the United States, the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Australia, and Canada. Its services include inland transportation management, freight logistics, container trucking services, and bulk cargo container services.

Featured Article: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Sino-Global Shipping America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sino-Global Shipping America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.