SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.26 EPS

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) issued its earnings results on Monday. The utilities provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.26), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $115.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.80 million. SJW Group had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 4.35%.

NYSE SJW traded up $1.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $58.27. 203,324 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,943. SJW Group has a 12 month low of $45.60 and a 12 month high of $74.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.65 and a beta of 0.26.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.91%.

In other SJW Group news, Director Douglas R. King sold 5,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.27, for a total transaction of $343,715.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO James Patrick Lynch sold 800 shares of SJW Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $58,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,853 shares of company stock worth $447,003. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SJW. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on SJW Group in a research report on Friday, April 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on SJW Group from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded SJW Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.86.

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases.

