SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) Trading Up 22.4% After Analyst Upgrade

SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) shares were up 22.4% during mid-day trading on Friday after Sidoti raised their price target on the stock from $44.00 to $49.00. Sidoti currently has a buy rating on the stock. SkyWest traded as high as $29.99 and last traded at $29.45, approximately 1,766,976 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 162% from the average daily volume of 673,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.07.

SKYW has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of SkyWest in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Goldman Sachs Group raised SkyWest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine raised SkyWest from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. BidaskClub raised SkyWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on SkyWest from $75.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. SkyWest has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.50.

In other SkyWest news, Director W Steve Albrecht bought 11,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.54 per share, for a total transaction of $301,039.98. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 60,150 shares in the company, valued at $1,536,231. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert J. Simmons bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.64 per share, with a total value of $102,560.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 31,287 shares of company stock valued at $991,050. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in SkyWest by 24.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,027,479 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,100,000 after purchasing an additional 394,291 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,022,314 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $130,702,000 after acquiring an additional 246,186 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,579,855 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $102,298,000 after acquiring an additional 8,751 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,155,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $74,658,000 after acquiring an additional 234,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,028,359 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,462,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.86.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.32). SkyWest had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The company had revenue of $729.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. SkyWest’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SkyWest, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SkyWest Company Profile (NASDAQ:SKYW)

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

