Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Shares Up 6%

Shares of Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ:SNBR) shot up 6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $31.05 and last traded at $30.58, 475,600 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 28% from the average session volume of 660,158 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.86.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SNBR. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Sleep Number from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Sleep Number from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Sleep Number from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Sleep Number from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Sleep Number presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.38.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.89. The company has a market capitalization of $840.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 2.22.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.64. Sleep Number had a net margin of 5.48% and a negative return on equity of 59.24%. The company had revenue of $473.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.19 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sleep Number Corp will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Robert Joseph Poirier sold 2,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.78, for a total value of $85,753.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David R. Callen sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $427,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,286 shares of company stock worth $808,253. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cutler Group LP increased its stake in Sleep Number by 169.8% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 15,750 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 84.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 47,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 21,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 97.1% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 210,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,028,000 after buying an additional 103,542 shares during the last quarter.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. It designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, bases, and bedding accessories under the Sleep Number name. The company also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; and pillows, temperature-balancing products, beds for kids, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name.

