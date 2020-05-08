SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$25.83.

Several analysts have weighed in on SRU.UN shares. TD Securities raised shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$34.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$36.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Raymond James lowered shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$30.50 to C$27.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Get SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst alerts:

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst stock traded up C$0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$20.18. 1,250,917 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,912. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$19.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$28.41. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst has a 12 month low of C$14.58 and a 12 month high of C$34.43.

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.

Further Reading: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.