Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) CEO Sells $2,210,400.00 in Stock

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total value of $2,210,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 765,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,282,907.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Mark Patrick Mader also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 8th, Mark Patrick Mader sold 40,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.26, for a total value of $1,770,400.00.

On Tuesday, March 24th, Mark Patrick Mader sold 36,258 shares of Smartsheet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.91, for a total value of $1,592,088.78.

Shares of NYSE SMAR traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $55.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,429,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,451,652. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71. The stock has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.78 and a beta of 1.64. Smartsheet Inc has a 12 month low of $30.91 and a 12 month high of $57.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.68.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 21.26% and a negative net margin of 35.42%. The company had revenue of $78.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Smartsheet’s quarterly revenue was up 50.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Smartsheet in the first quarter worth about $368,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Smartsheet by 40.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Smartsheet by 15.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,185,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,221,000 after buying an additional 414,784 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Smartsheet by 2.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 332,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,802,000 after buying an additional 6,861 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 5.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 88,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,687,000 after purchasing an additional 4,302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SMAR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Smartsheet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Smartsheet from $57.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Smartsheet from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Smartsheet from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Smartsheet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.36.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

