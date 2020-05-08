Solera National Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SLRK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Solera National Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SLRK) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.90 million during the quarter.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SLRK remained flat at $$9.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.26 million, a P/E ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.84. Solera National Bancorp has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $11.80.

About Solera National Bancorp

Solera National Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Solera National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, licensed professionals, and individuals in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and certificates of deposits; and business loan products, such as real estate secured loans, construction loans, small business administration loans, business lines of credit, and equipment financing.

