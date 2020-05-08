Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) Given $6.33 Consensus Price Target by Brokerages

Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $6.33 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.08) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Soligenix an industry rank of 13 out of 254 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SNGX shares. ValuEngine raised Soligenix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Soligenix in a research report on Friday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in Soligenix during the first quarter worth $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Soligenix in the 1st quarter valued at $184,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Soligenix by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 311,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 41,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Soligenix stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.63. 517,805 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 834,682. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 1.10. Soligenix has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $3.54.

Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 million. Soligenix had a negative return on equity of 285.48% and a negative net margin of 204.52%. On average, analysts expect that Soligenix will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Soligenix

Soligenix, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases in the United States. It operates in two segments, BioTherapeutics and Vaccines/BioDefense. The BioTherapeutics segment develops SGX301, a photodynamic therapy, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat cutaneous T-cell lymphoma; and SGX942, an innate defense regulator technology that has completed Phase II clinical trial to treat oral mucositis in head and neck cancer.

