Solitario Zinc (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) Shares Up 5.5%

Solitario Zinc Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) (TSE:SLR) shares shot up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.27 and last traded at $0.26, 122,800 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 47% from the average session volume of 83,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.24.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on XPL. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on shares of Solitario Zinc in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Solitario Zinc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday.

About Solitario Zinc (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL)

Solitario Zinc Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of zinc properties in North and South America. It primarily owns a 39% interest in the Florida Canyon zinc project located in northern Peru; and a 50% interest in the Lik zinc-lead-silver property located in Northwest Alaska.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Solitario Zinc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solitario Zinc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.