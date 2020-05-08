Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) Stock Price Up 7.8%

Shares of Sonic Automotive Inc (NYSE:SAH) rose 7.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $22.12 and last traded at $21.46, approximately 377,145 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 455,849 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.91.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Sonic Automotive from $23.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Sonic Automotive from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Sonic Automotive from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Sonic Automotive from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.08.

The stock has a market capitalization of $873.35 million, a P/E ratio of -9.05 and a beta of 2.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. Sonic Automotive had a negative net margin of 0.94% and a positive return on equity of 12.85%. Sonic Automotive’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Analysts predict that Sonic Automotive Inc will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.09%.

In related news, Director Marcus G. Smith acquired 6,500 shares of Sonic Automotive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.65 per share, for a total transaction of $95,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,096.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marcus G. Smith bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.43 per share, for a total transaction of $57,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,266.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 12,500 shares of company stock valued at $162,345 in the last quarter. 33.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAH. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Sonic Automotive in the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 55.5% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 5,975 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive in the fourth quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sonic Automotive by 35.0% during the first quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 19,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.79% of the company’s stock.

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

