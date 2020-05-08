Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) Shares Sold by Hodges Capital Management Inc.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 19.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,165 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 13,243 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $1,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LUV. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Bray Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 85.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southwest Airlines stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.45. 24,495,707 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,165,227. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.96. Southwest Airlines Co has a 12-month low of $24.77 and a 12-month high of $58.83. The firm has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a PE ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The airline reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 8.46%. Southwest Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co will post -4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LUV. Stifel Nicolaus raised Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Buckingham Research downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Raymond James raised Southwest Airlines from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Southwest Airlines from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.33.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 1,076,267 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $35,161,642.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

