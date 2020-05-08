SpaceChain Reaches One Day Volume of $68.00 (SPC)

SpaceChain (CURRENCY:SPC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 8th. SpaceChain has a market cap of $941,232.48 and $68.00 worth of SpaceChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SpaceChain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, EXX, HitBTC and CoinEgg. During the last week, SpaceChain has traded 6.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electra (ECA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002424 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SpaceChain (CRYPTO:SPC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2015. SpaceChain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 515,923,518 tokens. SpaceChain’s official Twitter account is @Space__Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

SpaceChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit, CoinEgg, EXX, HitBTC and Coinnest. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SpaceChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SpaceChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SpaceChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

