Spartan Motors Inc (NASDAQ:SPAR) Stake Cut by Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Spartan Motors Inc (NASDAQ:SPAR) by 76.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177,560 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Spartan Motors worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Spartan Motors by 544.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Spartan Motors in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Spartan Motors in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Spartan Motors in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Spartan Motors by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. 70.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Spartan Motors alerts:

Shares of SPAR stock traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.85. The stock had a trading volume of 59,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,868. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Spartan Motors Inc has a one year low of $8.45 and a one year high of $20.70. The firm has a market cap of $464.80 million, a PE ratio of -47.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.38.

Spartan Motors (NASDAQ:SPAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. Spartan Motors had a positive return on equity of 19.05% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. The company had revenue of $176.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Spartan Motors Inc will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Spartan Motors news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total value of $150,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 558,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,725,635.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spartan Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Dougherty & Co initiated coverage on Spartan Motors in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Sidoti dropped their target price on Spartan Motors from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine raised Spartan Motors from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Spartan Motors from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Spartan Motors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.75.

Spartan Motors Profile

Spartan Motors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and sells specialty and heavy-duty vehicles in the United States, Canada, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Fleet Vehicles and Services, Emergency Response Vehicles, and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles.

Featured Article: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Spartan Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spartan Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.