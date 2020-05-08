SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) Shares Bought by Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) by 33.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 746,549 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 188,097 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 5.4% of Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.46% of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF worth $22,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPAB. Windsor Group LTD increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 7,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,027,000. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 432,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,695,000 after purchasing an additional 13,613 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 353,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,373,000 after purchasing an additional 28,344 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $30.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 919,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,410,141. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $26.23 and a 52 week high of $31.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.73.

