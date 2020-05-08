SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Sold by Columbus Macro LLC

Columbus Macro LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 370,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,858 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises approximately 2.6% of Columbus Macro LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $8,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth $49,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,308,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,912,952. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.82. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $20.27 and a 1-year high of $31.78.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Read More: SEC Filing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.