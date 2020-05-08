SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) Shares Sold by Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) by 45.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,633 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF worth $1,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPTL. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 158.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPTL traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $47.57. The company had a trading volume of 329,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,163,327. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.79 and a fifty-two week high of $51.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.34 and its 200 day moving average is $42.48.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

