SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) is S. R. Schill & Associates’ 7th Largest Position

S. R. Schill & Associates reduced its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 228,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,853 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF makes up 4.7% of S. R. Schill & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. S. R. Schill & Associates’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $7,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 79.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.71. 1,964,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,059,415. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $29.71 and a 12-month high of $31.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.21.

