SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) Shares Sold by SFE Investment Counsel

SFE Investment Counsel decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) by 24.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,920 shares during the quarter. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KBE. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA KBE traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.03. 1,876,064 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,736,081. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.56 and a fifty-two week high of $48.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.47.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

