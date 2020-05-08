Spectrum (SPT) Trading Up 6.1% Over Last 7 Days

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. One Spectrum token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherFlyer and Hotbit. Over the last week, Spectrum has traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Spectrum has a market cap of $11,712.75 and $7,587.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.68 or 0.00478509 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00010743 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000698 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000038 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00005274 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002543 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Spectrum Profile

SPT is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 21st, 2013. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,199,987,500 tokens. The official website for Spectrum is spectrum-token.com . The official message board for Spectrum is medium.com/@spectrumspt . Spectrum’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Spectrum Token Trading

Spectrum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherFlyer and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spectrum using one of the exchanges listed above.

