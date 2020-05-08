Sphere (SPHR) Price Reaches $0.0587 on Major Exchanges

Sphere (CURRENCY:SPHR) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. During the last week, Sphere has traded 15.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Sphere coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0587 or 0.00000590 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex and Upbit. Sphere has a market capitalization of $732,284.83 and approximately $55.00 worth of Sphere was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00028323 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 292.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00004388 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00031586 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 77% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9,949.23 or 1.00011509 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000572 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00070206 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000462 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Sphere

Sphere (CRYPTO:SPHR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 6th, 2015. Sphere’s total supply is 12,484,344 coins. The official website for Sphere is sphrpay.io . Sphere’s official Twitter account is @ProjectSPHR

Sphere Coin Trading

Sphere can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sphere directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sphere should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sphere using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

