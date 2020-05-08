Spiking (SPIKE) Reaches Market Capitalization of $530,385.93

Spiking (CURRENCY:SPIKE) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. Over the last seven days, Spiking has traded 13.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Spiking token can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kryptono and COSS. Spiking has a total market capitalization of $530,385.93 and approximately $272,591.00 worth of Spiking was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Spiking alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000691 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00042184 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $341.78 or 0.03424939 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00054300 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00031572 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004002 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010028 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001680 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010033 BTC.

Spiking Token Profile

Spiking (CRYPTO:SPIKE) is a token. Its launch date was May 25th, 2018. Spiking’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 442,894,598 tokens. The Reddit community for Spiking is /r/stockspiking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Spiking is blog.spiking.com . Spiking’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Spiking’s official website is spiking.com

Spiking Token Trading

Spiking can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS and Kryptono. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spiking directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spiking should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spiking using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Spiking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spiking and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.