Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.93 EPS

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.93), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $121.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.40 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 3.79% and a net margin of 22.00%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS.

Shares of SRC traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $29.20. 1,206,825 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,198,053. Spirit Realty Capital has a one year low of $18.37 and a one year high of $54.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.56 and a 200-day moving average of $44.17.

Get Spirit Realty Capital alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is presently 74.85%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $56.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut Spirit Realty Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine raised shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spirit Realty Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.57.

In other news, EVP Jay Young purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.99 per share, with a total value of $64,975.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 27,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,118.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jackson Hsieh purchased 10,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.31 per share, for a total transaction of $298,962.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 255,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,498,758.33. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in high-quality, operationally essential real estate, subject to long-term, net leases. Over the past decade, Spirit has become an industry leader and owner of income-producing, strategically located retail, industrial, office and data center properties.

Featured Article: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.