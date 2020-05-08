Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SBPH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SBPH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $1.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 1.32% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics using its proprietary small molecule nucleic acid hybrid chemistry platform. The company is developing SB 9200, for the treatment of viral diseases, including hepatitis B virus. Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Hopkinton, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. B. Riley restated a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.68.

Shares of NASDAQ SBPH traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.52. 382,179 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,297. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 10.72 and a current ratio of 10.73. Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $7.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.00.

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SBPH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.29). Research analysts predict that Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals by 199.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 30,043 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 200,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 51,130 shares in the last quarter. 21.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of viral infections, inflammatory diseases, and various cancers using small molecule nucleotide platform. Its lead product candidate is inarigivir soproxil for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV).

