SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Trading Up 5.6%

SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) shares were up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $60.22 and last traded at $59.69, approximately 399,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 43% from the average daily volume of 279,768 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.54.

A number of analysts have commented on SPSC shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine downgraded SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on SPS Commerce from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SPS Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on SPS Commerce in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.13.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 4.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.20 and a 200 day moving average of $53.14.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $74.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO James J. Frome sold 26,009 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.60, for a total value of $1,576,145.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 55,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,369,602.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Archie C. Black sold 10,436 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total value of $626,577.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,833,324.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 92,167 shares of company stock valued at $5,514,449. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 3,560.0% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 732 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,437 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce during the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 7,735.3% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,664 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,824 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. 96.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC)

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

