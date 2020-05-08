Square (NYSE:SQ) Price Target Raised to $83.00 at SunTrust Banks

Square (NYSE:SQ) had its target price hoisted by SunTrust Banks from $70.00 to $83.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.23% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SQ. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Square from $72.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Citigroup cut shares of Square from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Square from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Square from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Square from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.48.

SQ stock traded up $6.52 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $74.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,954,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,809,320. Square has a 52 week low of $32.33 and a 52 week high of $87.25. The stock has a market cap of $29.03 billion, a PE ratio of 95.67 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.38.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.15). Square had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Square’s revenue was up 44.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Square will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 6,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.55, for a total transaction of $423,052.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 169,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,790,535.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 1,945 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total transaction of $106,547.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,914,870.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,722 shares of company stock worth $4,175,244 over the last 90 days. 21.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Square during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Square during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Square by 316.7% during the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Square during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Square by 114.5% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 562 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 58.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

